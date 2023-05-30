Turkish democracy, nation won election marathon: Erdoğan

Türkiye's 85 million citizens and the country's democracy have won, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Tuesday after he was reelected the president in Sunday's runoff polls.

"Turkish democracy and Turkish nation won the election marathon," Erdoğan told the 79th general assembly of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye in the capital Ankara.

On May 28, Türkiye went to the polls for the presidential runoff election after no candidate crossed the 50% threshold needed for an outright victory in the first round on May 14.

Erdoğan won the race with 52.14% of the vote, while opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu got 47.86%, according to the unofficial results.

"Every citizen who trusts the national will, dreams for our country, and feels that they belong to this land is the undisputed winner of this election," Erdoğan said.

Türkiye successfully completed "one of the most important" election processes in its history, Erdoğan said, adding: "We held both elections with a perfection befitting our democracy."