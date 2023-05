A decision on Sweden's NATO membership is "absolutely possible" before the Alliance's summit in July, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday, two days after the re-election of Türkiye's president who is opposed to the idea.

"There are no guarantees but it's absolutely possible to reach a solution and enable the decision on full membership for Sweden by then," Stoltenberg told reporters in Oslo on the eve of a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in the Norwegian capital.