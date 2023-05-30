Kiev hit again by airstrikes; Moscow mayor reports drone attacks

Russian airstrikes targeted Kiev for the third night in a row, killing one person, the military administration of the Ukrainian capital said on Tuesday morning, while Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Russia's capital had been attacked by several drones.



According to the military administration, more than 20 drones were destroyed by Ukrainian air defences in Kiev.



Fragments of drones shot down by air defence crashed into an apartment building, killing one person and sending an elderly woman to hospital, the state news agency Ukrinform reported, citing the city administration and Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko.



The apartment block caught fire and search efforts were underway to find any people trapped under the rubble.



Other fragments of drones crashed in various districts, damaging cars and other objects.



The latest attacks follow the heaviest drone bombardment in months, with which Russia overran the neighbouring country at the weekend.



Russia has been waging a full-scale war against neighbouring Ukraine for more than 15 months. In recent weeks, there has also been an increase in shelling and drone attacks in Russian regions, with Moscow apparently also a target.



"As a result of a drone attack, some buildings were slightly damaged early this morning," Moscow Mayor Sobyanin wrote on Telegram on Tuesday, adding that no one was "seriously injured." The reasons for the attack are still being investigated. Residents were taken to safety and security forces were deployed.



The governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, said air defences had been active: "Several drones were shot down on approach to Moscow."



