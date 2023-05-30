Italy’s president visits flood-hit areas

Italy's President Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday visited the country's north and expressed solidarity with the people affected by the recent devastating floods.

"I know you will make it because this is the will of these districts," said Mattarella, speaking from Forli, one of the towns hit by the floods.

"The whole of Italy stands with you and you will not be alone in the reconstruction which must be quick," he added.

Torrential rains poured over Italy around two weeks ago, triggering floods that claimed more than a dozen lives, displaced more than 20,000 people, and destroyed thousands of homes and acres of cropland.

The devastation was largely in the northern Emilia-Romagna region and parts of the neighboring Marche, where some residents have lost everything.

"This is a challenging moment, a difficult one. I saw much damage on the territory. I know well how many homes, companies, and roads need to be fixed with courage and determination to revamp community life," the president added.

Mattarella is set to meet mayors in the region and the volunteers who worked to assist residents of some of the areas hit by the floods in the afternoon, as well as the residents themselves.

"I think this is a beautiful message to the population because the president enjoys the respect and esteem (of the people) for all he has demonstrated and is demonstrating," said Stefano Bonaccini, the president of Emilia Romagna.



