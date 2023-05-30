Italian police detain minor suspected of supporting Daesh/ISIS terror group

Italian police on Tuesday detained a minor accused of being a part of a transnational group of youths supporting the Daesh/ISIS terror group.

The police said they found evidence that he was ready to organize an arson attack in the area of Bergamo, in northern Italy, where he lives.

They said the boy, who has Italian nationality but foreign roots, was part of a group of youngsters from other parts of Europe and the Americas, many of whom have been arrested in recent weeks.

Police started monitoring the Italian minor after he showed signs of rapid radicalization on social media, where he posted videos of Daesh/ISIS propaganda, they said.

They also found he owned books on weapons and explaining how to make bombs as well as videos showing Daesh/ISIS executions, which he posted online, urging other young people to take violent action.