German interior minister to visit Poland border, debate controls

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser hopes to find out more about police cooperation during a visit to Poland on Tuesday.



Faeser will meet with her Polish counterpart Mariusz Kamiński at the Joint Centre for German-Polish Police and Customs Cooperation in Świecko at 11:00 am (0900 GMT). The meeting will likely also deal with measures in the fight against smugglers and the question of stationary border controls.



The interior minister currently rejects stationary controls and has warned that border controls would hurt commuters and the economy.



Berlin views the temporary reintroduction of internal border controls on other sections of Germany's borders as a last resort.



At a national summit on refugees in Berlin on May 10, the country's federal and state governments agreed to only introduce stationary controls if absolutely necessary.



Germany has maintained such border checks along its border with Austria since 2015, when tens of thousands of people made their way to Western Europe via the Balkan route.



But Germany's other borders, including those with Poland and the Czech Republic, are controlled only with random spot checks and other measures.



The interior ministers of German's eastern states of Brandenburg and Saxony are pushing for Faeser to implement border controls at the Polish and Czech borders, which have also been crossing points for migrants headed to Germany.



Official data says unauthorized entries via Poland have increased significantly. From January to March this year, 4,013 cases were recorded, ahead of Austria with 3,674 cases. In April, 2,427 people entered Germany through Poland and 1,298 from Austria.



