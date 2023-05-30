Eight residents seriously injured in flat fire in Berlin

Eight residents were seriously injured in a flat fire in the German capital on Monday night - two of them critically.



According to the Berlin fire brigade on Tuesday, there was a fire in a flat on the first floor of a six-storey apartment building. Two residents jumped out of the burning flat before the fire brigade arrived and suffered life-threatening injuries, a spokesman for the fire brigade reported.



The fire reportedly spread to the flats above. Two people were rescued from the second floor of the apartment building with serious injuries, and four others were also rescued from the stairwell with serious injuries.



"One person had to be resuscitated," the fire brigade tweeted on Tuesday morning. The injured were taken to hospital.



A total of 145 firefighters were at the scene in the south-western district of the city and extinguished the flames. Around 30 residents were cared for at the scene.



The firefighting efforts continued through the morning. It is not yet clear how the fire started.



