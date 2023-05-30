CHINAS XI PUSHES FOR SELF-RELIANCE IN SCIENCE, TECH

Chinese President Xi Jinping has emphasized on building a strong educational system through scientific and technological strength and self-reliance to serve the country.

During a study session of the Political Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party on Monday, Xi, who also serves as the party's secretary general, stressed the importance of cultivating competent and morally upright young individuals.

The goal is to establish a robust education system that produces future leaders who will carry on the party's mission and contribute to the comprehensive development of China as a modern socialist nation, Xinhua news agency said citing the 69-year-old leader.

He emphasized the importance of using education as a tool to foster knowledge, curiosity, and a scientific mindset, while discouraging an overly pragmatic approach.

Xi said a strong education system is driven by top-tier universities and distinctive disciplines, prioritizing their rapid development with Chinese characteristics.

Xi said that it is necessary for us to actively participate in global education governance, vigorously promote the 'study in China' brand, tell better stories about China, spread China's experience and make our voices heard to enhance the international influence and discourse power of our country's education.

Optimizing the utilization of world-class educational resources would contribute to establishing China as a significant global education hub with considerable influence, he said.

There were around 500,000 international students in China, before COVID-19 pandemic hit the world.