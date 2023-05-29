RUSSIAS FOREIGN MINISTER CRITICIZES IMPLEMENTATION OF GRAIN DEAL

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday criticized the recent extension of an agreement to allow the continued export of Ukrainian grain, saying it is insufficient.



"If everything remains as it is right now [...], one must assume that it will no longer work," Lavrov said during a visit to the Kenyan capital Nairobi, the Russian news agency Interfax reported.



Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russia of obstructing shipments across the Black Sea despite the agreement, which allows Ukraine to ship grain across the Black Sea for another two months, until July 18, keeping alive a deal seen as key to maintaining global food prices.



Lavrov said Russia expects current restrictions on Russian agricultural and fertilizer exports to be eased in return for the export of Ukrainian grain.



Moscow is also demanding an end to sanctions against its state agricultural bank in order to be able to process payments more easily.



Russia had blocked Ukraine's grain exports for months after it invaded its neighbouring country in February 2022.



Then, in the summer of 2022, an agreement was reached between the two warring parties, mediated by the United Nations and Türkiye, as a result of which Ukrainian grain was shipped again.













