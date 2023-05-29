Poland imposes sanctions on 365 citizens of Belarus

Poland on Monday slapped sanctions on 365 citizens of Belarus and froze the financial assets of 20 entities and 16 other persons associated with Russian financing.

The move is retaliation for the jailing of Polish-Belarusian journalist Andrzej Poczobut.

"In connection with the upholding of the draconian verdict in the case of Andrzej Poczobut and the repressions by the Belarusian authorities against political opponents of the regime of Alexander Lukashenko, the minister has decided to enter 365 Belarusian citizens into the list of foreigners whose stay on Polish territory is undesirable," the Interior Ministry announced.

Those sanctioned will also be banned from entering the Schengen area.

Among the people subject to restrictions are 159 parliamentarians. Other members of parliament have already been placed on the Polish sanctions list.

The new sanctions also apply to judges, prosecutors, government officers, sports personalities and media persons.

"These people promoted the Belarusian regime, and were also involved in legitimizing and supporting the repressive policy of the authorities in Minsk. They are also responsible for the politically motivated sentence against Andrzej Poczobut, issued on false charges," the statement added.

The Belarusian Supreme Court last week upheld the sentence against Poczobut. Earlier, a court in Grodno had sentenced him to eight years in prison.

The day after his conviction in Grodno, the Polish authorities closed the border crossing in Bobrowniki due to "an important interest of state security" and later further restrictions were introduced on the transport of goods on the border with Belarus.

