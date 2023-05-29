News World North Korea informs Japan about planned satellite launch

Japan said Monday it is preparing for North Korea to launch in the coming weeks what Pyongyang has described as a satellite, but Tokyo believes may be a ballistic missile.

The Japanese Coast Guard on Monday said it has been informed by North Korea that Pyongyang is planning a satellite launch in the next few days.



The coast guard cited North Korea as saying that it plans to launch the satellite between May 31 and June 11.



Tokyo, however, suspects that this will involve the launch of a long-range ballistic missile.



The office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Twitter that North Korea will be urged not to launch a missile by countries including the United States and South Korea.



In December, North Korea said it successfully deployed a "satellite test body" ahead of the launch of the military observation satellite this year. The test was aimed at verifying the operational capabilities of the photography, data transmission and ground control systems, Pyongyang said at the time.



It remained unclear which rocket was used to transport the test body. Pyongyang's space and long-range missiles are largely based on the same technology.



Last month, North Korea's official news agency KCNA said that Pyongyang had completed the development of its first military reconnaissance satellite, which could be launched on the "planned date." The outlet did not give the scheduled launch date.



Tensions on the Korean peninsula have increased considerably since last year. North Korea is increasingly testing nuclear-capable missiles, despite a ban by UN resolutions. Observers fear that Pyongyang's first nuclear test in years is imminent.









