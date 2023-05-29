German chancellor congratulates Turkish president on election win

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his victory in Sunday's presidential runoff election.

In a phone call, Scholz congratulated Erdoğan on his electoral success and wished the results to be beneficial for the Turkish people, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Scholz also expressed hope for progress on common issues.

According to unofficial results, the Turkish incumbent won the race with 52.16% of the vote, while opposition candidate Kemal Kiliçdaroğlu received 47.84%.

On May 14, no candidate won the required 50% in the first round, triggering the presidential runoff, although Erdoğan took the lead with 49.52%. On that day, Erdoğan's electoral alliance also won a majority of seats in parliament.













