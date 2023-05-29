 Contact Us
German chancellor congratulates Turkish president on election win

WORLD
Published May 29,2023
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his victory in Sunday's presidential runoff election.

In a phone call, Scholz congratulated Erdoğan on his electoral success and wished the results to be beneficial for the Turkish people, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Scholz also expressed hope for progress on common issues.

According to unofficial results, the Turkish incumbent won the race with 52.16% of the vote, while opposition candidate Kemal Kiliçdaroğlu received 47.84%.

On May 14, no candidate won the required 50% in the first round, triggering the presidential runoff, although Erdoğan took the lead with 49.52%. On that day, Erdoğan's electoral alliance also won a majority of seats in parliament.