China congratulates Erdoğan on May 28 runoff victory

China on Monday extended greetings to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who won a historic reelection on Sunday as the nation's leader.

"China expresses its congratulations to President Erdoğan on his reelection," China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.

"We support Türkiye to follow the development path in line with its own national realities, and we believe that it will achieve new successes in development under the leadership of President Erdoğan," Mao said.

According to unofficial results, incumbent President Erdogan won the race with 52.16%, while opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu received 47.84% of the vote.

More than 64.1 million Turkish citizens were registered to vote, including over 1.92 million who earlier cast their ballots at overseas polling stations. The voter turnout was 85.71% on Sunday's election.

On May 14, no candidate crossed the 50% threshold in the first round, triggering the presidential runoff, although Erdoğan took the lead with 49.52%. On that day, Erdoğan's electoral alliance also won a majority of seats in parliament.







