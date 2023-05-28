Zelensky announces more sanctions, thanks Western allies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked allies Germany, Finland, Canada and Iceland for fresh weapons deliveries in his evening video broadcast from Kiev.



The support will help strengthen Ukraine's air defence and its overall defence capability against Russian terror, he said on Saturday.



At the same time, he announced even tougher sanctions against Russia to end the country's war on Ukraine.



"Today is another sanctions day," said the president. He added 220 companies and 51 people to the list of those "who work for terror."



Most, he said, were arms companies linked to Russian businesses, "enterprises serving the war." Not all of them operate on Russian soil, he said, but all will receive international pressure.



Ukrainian authorities were collecting data on all those who supported Russia's war and were campaigning for their punishment on a global scale, he said.



He went on to thank Japan, which also issued a new package of sanctions against Russia this week.

