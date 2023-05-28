News World U.S. institute: Moscow only feigning willingness to negotiate over war

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates military personnel and veterans of the Border Guards Service on Border Guard's Day in Moscow on May 28, 2023. (AFP File photo)

Russia is putting renewed pressure on the West to encourage Ukraine towards negotiations in the war, say U.S.-based analysts, who warn that Moscow is only trying to force Kiev to accept concessions.



"The Kremlin is likely reviving its information campaign to coerce the West into forcing Ukraine to accept concessions and negotiate on terms favorable to Russia," according to an analysis by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in Washington.



The ISW noted that Kremlin statements on Friday suggested Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to dialogue but said Moscow is still trying to demotivate the West in its help for Ukraine with a feigned willingness to negotiate.



"Putin's statement does not indicate that Russia is interested in pursuing negotiations with Ukraine, and the Kremlin has not established any serious grounds for negotiations nor abandoned its maximalist goals to force the Ukrainian government to capitulate," the analysis says.



Russia is also accusing Ukraine and the West of blocking negotiations while at the same time rejecting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace plan, which calls for a withdrawal of Russian troops.



The Kremlin is likely to intensify its false claims that it is ready for talks, the ISW said. Meanwhile China is also trying to pressure the West to use its influence over Ukraine to secure a ceasefire, with its special envoy Li Hui.



The EU and U.S. continue to underline their ongoing support for Ukraine, which has been under attack by Russia for more than 15 months. Kiev relies on heavy weapons and ammunition from the West as it seeks to liberate its occupied territories.



Zelensky thanked allies Germany, Finland, Canada and Iceland for fresh weapons deliveries in his evening video broadcast from Kiev on Saturday.



At the same time, he announced even tougher sanctions against Russia to end the country's war on Ukraine.



"Today is another sanctions day," said the president. He added 220 companies and 51 people to the list of those "who work for terror."



Meanwhile, Wagner, the Russian mercenary group, has likely started withdrawing its troops from some of its positions in the Ukrainian town of Bakhmut, according to a British intelligence update.



Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin announced the withdrawal on Thursday, saying the town should be completely handed over to regular Russian forces for control by June 1.



Ukrainian officials have also confirmed the exchange of Russian troops.



Troops from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, loyal to Moscow, probably entered the city on Wednesday to begin clearing operations, according to the British update.



"In recent weeks, elements of the 31st Brigade of Russia's Airborne Forces have likely moved from the Svatove-Kreminna area to reinforce Bakhmut's flanks," the ministry said, adding that Ukrainian forces had taken 20 square kilometres on Bakhmut's flanks as of May 16.



Earlier, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, released a video showing soldiers praying and preparing for the major offensive.



"It is time to take back what is ours," the video said. Ukraine is going on the offensive to liberate its territories from the occupiers and raise the banner of victory, it said.



Meanwhile, the leader of Ukraine's intelligence service confirmed Kiev's involvement in the attack on a bridge connecting Russia to Russian-occupied Crimea seven months ago.



"Since this is a logistics route that we had to cut off from the enemy, appropriate measures were taken," said Vasyl Malyuk, the head of the domestic intelligence service SBU in a YouTube interview with Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Komarov.



He did not give details of the operation.



Images of the October 8 explosion and subsequent fire on the bridge had been shared around the world. The attack took place a day after Putin's 70th birthday.



The bridge to the Crimean peninsula, which was closed for days but has now been repaired, is considered an important supply route for Russian troops in their war against Ukraine.



Malyuk said Ukraine acted in accordance with "traditions of warfare." He also said that at the beginning of Russia's war the SBU secret service created a special unit for acts of sabotage on Ukrainian territory against the enemy.



The drone attacks in October on warships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the Bay of Sevastopol were also part of an SBU special operation conducted together with the Ukrainian armed forces, he said.

























