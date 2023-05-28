Ukrainian president submits draft bill to parliament on sanctions against Iran

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday submitted a draft bill to the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, on the introduction of sanctions against Iran, according to local media.

The draft bill submitted to the parliament serves to "approve the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated May 27, 2023 'on the application of sectoral special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) to the Islamic Republic of Iran'," Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform reported.

Meanwhile, local news agency RBC-Ukraine reported that the sanctions envisioned against Iran are set to be applied for a period of 50 years and will include restrictive measures such as a complete ban on trade with Iran, as well as stopping the transit of resources, flights and transportation through Ukraine.

The report also said that the draft bill proposes to prohibit the transfer of technology, rights to objects of intellectual property rights to Iranian residents and prohibit investments in Iran.

Late Saturday, Zelensky announced he approved sanctions against 220 companies and 51 individuals, mainly composed of Russian citizens, from defense industry enterprises and related Russian companies.

"We will continue our sanctions steps, and new sanctions packages are on the way-even more extensive," Zelensky said.