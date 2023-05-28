Russia calls on West to sanction Ukrainian officials over threats against Putin

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday that he expects the West to impose sanctions on Ukrainian officials over their threats against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Commenting on a statement by Vadim Skibitsky, the deputy head of Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence, who told German Welt newspaper that Putin is "at the top of Ukraine's kill list," Lavrov said that Kyiv does everything to be seen as "a terrorist state."

"I hope that sanctions against these 'top officials' will follow," the Russian foreign minister said in an interview with Russia's Rossiya 24 TV channel.

Lavrov added that he believes that "the puppeteers sitting in Washington and London are beginning to wonder how adequate these people (Ukraine's top officials) are."

On May 8, Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence, commented on the killing of Russian journalist Darya Dugina and said: "We killed, kill and will kill Russians anywhere in the world."















