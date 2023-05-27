News World Ukrainian intelligence acknowledges role in Crimean bridge attack

DPA WORLD Published May 27,2023

Seven months after an explosion badly damaged the bridge connecting Russia to Russian-occupied Crimea, the leader of Ukraine's intelligence service has finally confirmed Kiev's involvement in the attack.



"Since this is a logistics route that we had to cut off from the enemy, appropriate measures were taken," said Vasyl Malyuk, the head of the domestic intelligence service SBU in a YouTube interview with Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Komarov.



He did not give details of the operation.



Images of the October 8 explosion and subsequent fire on the bridge had been shared around the world. The attack took place a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin's 70th birthday.



Most observers have long assumed Ukraine was behind the attack, although Kiev has largely declined to comment on the incident. Malyuk hinted in December that his agency might have had something to do with it.



The bridge to the Crimean peninsula, which was closed for days but has now been repaired, is considered an important supply route for Russian troops in their war against Ukraine.



Malyuk said Ukraine acted in accordance with "traditions of warfare." He also said that at the beginning of Russia's war more than 15 months ago, the SBU secret service created a special unit for acts of sabotage on Ukrainian territory against the enemy.



Malyuk said Russian authorities are continuing to conduct "pseudo-investigations" into the attack on the bridge. More than 20 Russian citizens suspected of involvement in the crime were arrested.



The drone attacks in October on warships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the Bay of Sevastopol were also part of an SBU special operation conducted together with the Ukrainian armed forces, he said.







