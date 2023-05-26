Ukraine says 48 F-16 fighters 'exactly what we need' to defeat Russia

 Contact Us
"4 squadrons of F16s (48 aircraft) are exactly what we need to liberate our country from the aggressor," Ministry of Defence wrote.

Published May 26,2023
The Ukrainian government is hoping to secure four dozen US-made F-16 fighter jets to help liberate the country from Russian invaders, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence suggested in a tweet on Friday.

The post was accompanied by a cartoon that showed the tower of the Kremlin in Moscow being grated on a vegetable or cheese grater. The blades on the grater were drawn in the shape of aircraft.

Ukraine has high hopes for acquiring F-16 fighter jets, which would represent a significant upgrade over the country's current fleet of ageing Soviet-era aircraft. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that F-16s would also send a strong signal that the Russian invasion would fail.