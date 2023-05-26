Ukraine says 48 F-16 fighters 'exactly what we need' to defeat Russia

The Ukrainian government is hoping to secure four dozen US-made F-16 fighter jets to help liberate the country from Russian invaders, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence suggested in a tweet on Friday.



"4 squadrons of F16s (48 aircraft) are exactly what we need to liberate our country from the aggressor," the ministry wrote.



The post was accompanied by a cartoon that showed the tower of the Kremlin in Moscow being grated on a vegetable or cheese grater. The blades on the grater were drawn in the shape of aircraft.



Ukraine has high hopes for acquiring F-16 fighter jets, which would represent a significant upgrade over the country's current fleet of ageing Soviet-era aircraft. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that F-16s would also send a strong signal that the Russian invasion would fail.













