News World Putin ally suggests partition of Ukraine as a possible outcome of war

Dmitry Medvedev, the former president of Russia, has raised the idea of a potential partition of Ukraine as one of the potential outcomes of the ongoing conflict. According to his proposal, the eastern regions would align with Russia, while certain zones in the western part of Ukraine could be incorporated into various European Union member countries.

