ERDOĞAN REITERATES TÜRKIYES UNWAVERING SUPPORT FOR OPPRESSED

Erdoğan reiterates Türkiye's unwavering support for oppressed
Making a speech during the "Istanbul Meeting of Women's Türkiye" held at the Istanbul Congress Center, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan highlighted the ongoing dedication to the nation's future and reiterated their unwavering commitment to supporting the oppressed, without any form of discrimination.
Published May 26,2023
President Erdoğan addressed the audience at the "Istanbul Meeting of Women's Turkey" and emphasized that the entire world, including the attendees, the Turkish nation, and their 100 million brothers and sisters across different regions, is aware of Türkiye's presence and achievements.
He highlighted that their commitment to the nation extends beyond mere words, as they demonstrate their dedication through their services and endeavours.
Erdoğan emphasized their ongoing struggle for the nation's future and their unwavering support for the oppressed, without any discrimination. He proudly mentioned numerous successes and contributions made over the past two decades, acknowledging that, like any endeavour, there may also be shortcomings and flaws.
Erdoğan highlighted the collaborative efforts with Qatar, emphasizing the construction of housing for one million refugees. He expressed the importance of taking proactive measures and preparing alternatives to address the refugee situation.
Erdoğan made a comparison, stating that it is crucial to adopt an approach of support and hospitality, resembling the concept of "Ansar" (helpers) rather than treating refugees as mere immigrants. He acknowledged that these individuals sought shelter in Türkiye, having escaped from war and conflict.
Erdoğan stressed the commitment to ensure the voluntary, safe, and dignified return of asylum seekers to their home countries, condemning any form of mistreatment or discrimination. The aim is to provide support to those in need while upholding humanitarian values and rejecting oppressive mentalities.
Erdoğan provided an update on the progress made in resolving the refugee situation. He mentioned that through efforts to clear regions from terrorism, 554,000 refugees have returned to their homes. Additionally, approximately 88,000 families have been accommodated in briquette houses, thanks to generous donations from philanthropists. With the completion of the Permanent Housing Project, another 1 million refugees are expected to find homes.
Erdoğan emphasized the importance of encouraging the voluntary return of asylum seekers in this process. He highlighted the need for Türkiye to adopt humanitarian policies aligned with its history, culture, and faith.
Calling for embracing a compassionate approach in addressing the refugee crisis, Erdoğan referenced other countries like Germany and the United States, which have taken in Syrian immigrants and Meskhetian Turks, respectively.