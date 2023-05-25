 Contact Us
News World Zelensky: Russia 'terrorising' Ukraine as dozens of drones downed

Zelensky: Russia 'terrorising' Ukraine as dozens of drones downed

On Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelensky strongly denounced Russia, accusing them of terrorizing Ukrainians. Concurrently, the Ukrainian military revealed that it had successfully intercepted and downed 36 attack drones of Iranian origin that were deployed by Russian forces.

AFP WORLD
Published May 25,2023
Subscribe
ZELENSKY: RUSSIA TERRORISING UKRAINE AS DOZENS OF DRONES DOWNED

President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of terrorising Ukrainians on Thursday, as his military announced it had shot down 36 Iranian-made attack drones deployed by Moscow's forces.

"The enemy continued to terrorise Ukraine by launching 36 Shaheds. None reached their target," Zelensky said in a social media post.

"I'm grateful to our air defence forces for the 100 percent result."

Russia subjected Ukraine to a campaign of aerial bombardments on key infrastructure during winter months but those attacks had waned recently.

"In total, 36 barrage munitions were launched from the northern and southern directions. The enemy presumably aimed to attack critical infrastructure and military facilities in the western regions of Ukraine," the defence ministry said.

"All 36 Shaheds were shot down!"

Ukraine has become increasingly adept at taking down waves of Russian cruise missiles and drones after appealing to Western allies for greater air defence capabilities.