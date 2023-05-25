US Chief of Staff: F-16s for Ukraine are not 'miracle weapons'

The F-16 fighter jets promised to Ukraine are not "miracle weapons," said US Chief of Staff Mark Milley on Thursday after a meeting of the international group coordinating arms deliveries to the embattled country.



"Sometimes things get labelled as, you know, 'this is gonna be the magic weapon,'" said Milley after the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting, referring to the modern F-16 fighter jets which the United States promised Ukraine after months of holding back.



But, he added, "there are no magic weapons" - not the F-16s or other weapons.



US President Joe Biden cleared the way for a coalition of allies to supply Ukraine with the fighter jets at the most recent G7 summit of democratic leaders in Japan last week.



He gave the green light for Ukrainian pilots to start being trained on the jets.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the F-16s would send a clear signal of strength to Russia and promised to use the jets solely for defence purposes.



Milley called the decision on the fighter jets a "hardcore military analysis" which weighed costs, benefits and risks.



At the beginning of Russia's war 15 months ago, Ukraine needed different supplies than it does now, he said. The country's needs on the battlefield are constantly changing, he added, meaning the type of military support provided thus varies.











