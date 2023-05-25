Just Stop Oil activists throw paint over flower garden in London

Just Stop Oil protesters on Thursday threw orange paint over Chelsea Flower Garden in London in a bid to raise awareness on climate change and use of fossil fuels.

In yet another protest to raise awareness about environment-related issues as well as to decry the licensing of new oil and gas projects, the activist group this time showed up at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2023, an annual event that takes place on May 23-27.

Video footage shared on the group's Twitter account showed that some protesters were chanting slogans while throwing orange paint over the garden.

"What is the point in a garden if you can't feed yourself, what is the point in a garden if you can't eat, what is the point in tradition if society is collapsing around you," a protester said in the footage.

Another protester, who recalled the British government's licensing a new oil and gas project, said this is a "death sentence" for the poorest communities around the world.

"Millions are starving in the Global South whilst our government ignores the climate crisis, choosing to license 100 new oil and gas projects," Just Stop Oil said on Twitter as it shared the footage of the protest.