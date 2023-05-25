Italian police seize thousands of looted archaeological artefacts

Italian authorities seized thousands of archaeological artefacts and issued 21 arrest warrants as they broke up a network of looters and traffickers of ancient relics.



Italian police on Wednesday said that the criminal network included looters and local and international traffickers with operative bases in the southern city of Bari and offshoots in the surrounding Puglia region and neighbouring Campania and Lazio.



The Carabinieri police said they seized thousands of artefacts including ancient gold, silver and bronze coins as well as ceramics excavated in illegal digs in the area.



News agency ANSA reported some 3,600 artefacts dating between the 6th and the 1st century BC were seized. The agency reported that each item had a value between €10,000 and €60,000 ($10,750 and $64,500).



