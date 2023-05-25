Israeli court jails 3 soldiers over abusing Palestinian man

An Israeli military court has sentenced three soldiers convicted of abusing a Palestinian man, according to an army statement.

The Israeli army said on Wednesday that the soldiers were convicted of abuse, with one of them convicted due to exceeding his authority and putting a person's life in danger.

The soldiers also attempted to obstruct investigations into the incident, it added.

The three soldiers, along with a fourth one, took a Palestinian man to a remote location and left him there, the statement said, noting that during the drive, the soldiers abused him using violence.

Two of the soldiers received jail sentences of 60 days for abusing the man, and the third was sentenced to 40 days behind bars for exceeding his authority, while the fourth soldier's trial is currently pending, it also said.

Human rights organizations regularly accuse Israel of initiating criminal proceedings for only a fraction of alleged crimes committed by Israeli soldiers against Palestinians.