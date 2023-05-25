Israel to vote on bill targeting human rights institutions

A ministers' committee on legislative affairs is set to discuss on Sunday the security of human rights institutions in Israel.

The bill, which was proposed by Ariel Kallner, a right-wing Knesset member, targets human rights institutions rejecting the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.

"Next week my bill for a significant taxation of foreign state money will come up," Kallner said in a statement on Thursday.

"The law is designed to protect civil society in Israel and prevent foreign interests of foreign countries from taking it over," the official added.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz said on Wednesday that non-profit organizations will face a tax rate of 65% on their income.

The US opposed the bill.

"The US supports the essential role of NGOs as part of civil society," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said at a daily press briefing Wednesday night in Washington.

"We believe they're critical to democratic and responsive, transparent government. And we firmly believe that civil society should have the opportunity and space to operate and raise resources around the world," Miller added.

Dozens of Israeli human rights organizations active in Israel criticize the occupation policies in the Palestinian territories.