Grounded Hong Kong-flagged ship refloated in Suez Canal

A Hong Kong-flagged ship was refloated on Thursday after over three hours of grinding halt in the Suez Canal, according to a maritime watcher.

M/V Xin Hai Tong 23 grounded in Suez Canal at around 0400GMT, Leth Agencies said in a tweet.

However, it added that the Suez Canal had "successfully refloated" the container at around 0740GMT.

The maritime watchdog had said the grounded ship was "leaving behind 4 vessels from the early convoy in addition to the ordinary group which was planned to enter Suez Canal at about 0600 hrs."

Suez Canal is one of the busiest waterways in the world, a significant waterway for maritime trade.