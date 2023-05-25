First-time asylum applications surge in EU

The EU's statistical office reported on Thursday a surge in first-time asylum applications, led by Syrian and Afghan nationals.

"In February 2023, 76,505 first-time asylum applicants applied for international protection in EU countries" which is a 41% increase compared to the same period of last year, the Eurostat said in a statement.

Syrians and Afghans represent the two largest groups of first-time asylum-seekers, with 9,885 and 9,310 cases, respectively.

Russian citizens ranked 8th, making 2,385 applications.

Some 2,475 applicants were unaccompanied minors.

Over two-thirds of the cases were filed in either Germany, Spain, Italy, or France.