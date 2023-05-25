Biden to choose Air Force chief to become next top US general

President Joe Biden plans Thursday to announce his intention to tap Air Force Chief of Staff Charles Q. Brown Jr. to serve as the top US military officer.

"In the afternoon, the president will announce his intent to nominate General Charles Q. Brown Jr. to serve as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff," the White House said Wednesday in its daily guidance.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will also attend the event, the White House said.

Currently, General Mark Milley serves as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, but his four-year term will expire later this year.

Brown's appointment is subject to Senate confirmation, and he would be the second Black officer to become chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff after Colin Powell two decades ago.