Xi: China and Russia should support each other on "core interests"

Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Wednesday that China is ready to provide "strong" support for the two countries' respective "core interests."



Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported that the two leaders met in Beijing for bilateral talks but no details were given about the "core interests" the Chinese president was referring to.



According to Xi, both states should also strengthen cooperation in international forums such as the United Nations.



During Mishustin's two-day visit to China, he called for more economic cooperation between Moscow and Beijing.



On Tuesday in Shanghai, Mishustin said Russia was hoping to sell more agricultural products to China.



Russian news agency TASS reported that the Russian prime minister met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday. Mishustin was optimistic that the two countries' mutual trade would exceed the equivalent of $200 billion this year "ahead of schedule," according to the report.



As a sign of close cooperation, 70% of mutual transactions are already conducted in the two national currencies and no longer in dollars, Mishustin said.



Trade with China is important for Russia since Western countries imposed far-reaching sanctions after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



China is seeking peace talks in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. However, Beijing is backing Russian President Vladimir Putin overall, which is earning the country international criticism.



