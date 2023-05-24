UK HOME SECRETARY WONT FACE PROBE OVER HANDLING OF SPEEDING OFFENCE

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman will not face an investigation for asking officials whether she could have a private speed awareness course – but Prime Minister Rishi Sunak criticized her handling of the situation.



The premier, who consulted his ethics adviser over the case, did not order a formal investigation and said his decision is "these matters do not amount to a breach of the ministerial code."



But in a letter to Braverman he said: "As you have recognised, a better course of action could have been taken to avoid giving rise to the perception of impropriety."



Braverman has been accused of breaching the code by asking taxpayer-funded civil servants to help with a private matter.



She later accepted a fine and penalty points on her driving licence for the speeding offence.



In her letter to Sunak, the Home Secretary said: "I sought to explore whether bespoke arrangements were possible, given my personal circumstances as a security-protected minister.



"I recognise how some people have construed this as me seeking to avoid sanction – at no point was that the intention or outcome.



"Nonetheless, given the fundamental importance of integrity in public life, I deeply regret that my actions may have given rise to that perception, and I apologise for the distraction this has caused."



