Türkiye joins International Conference On Great Lakes Region

As of May, Türkiye joined the group of friends and special representatives of the International Conference On The Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Our African Partnership Policy enjoys an important place in Türkiye's multidimensional, enterprising and humanitarian foreign policy. In this context, improving our cooperation with regional organizations in the African Continent is among our priorities," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that the ICGLR plays an important role in establishing stability, prosperity and security.

"Our accession in the aforementioned group aims to bring in a new dimension to our African Partnership Policy and to our cooperation with the Great Lakes Region, to establish close relations with the ICGLR and to support the activities of the organization," the ministry said.

Türkiye will continue to support efforts toward strengthening its ties and cooperation with the African Continent in all dimensions, it added.

The ICGLR aims to promote peace and stability in Angola, Burundi, the Central African Republic, the Republic of Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, and Zambia.