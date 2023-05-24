RUSSIAS LAVROV URGES US TO STOP EFFORTS AIMED AT MARGINALIZING UN

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday called on the US to abandon attempts aimed at marginalizing the UN.

Addressing the 11th International Meeting of High Representatives in charge of Security Issues in Moscow region, Lavrov said "the Western governing circles" are undermining the UN authority by creating international bodies beyond its control.

"In the interests of reducing international tension, we call on Washington and Brussels to abandon attempts to marginalize the UN and create structures outside its framework that do not have legitimacy, but claim to rule over everyone else," he said.

The foreign minister stressed that amid Western attempts to maintain its global dominance, the task of updating the global security architecture on the basis of unconditional respect to the UN Charter comes to the fore.

He urged to strengthen regional and interregional security cooperation in formats that are beyond the control of the West.

















