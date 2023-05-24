Russia warns of 'nuclear apocalypse' due to arms supplies to Ukraine, says sees AUKUS, QUAD as hostile

The former Russian president and current vice president of the country's Security Council, Dimitri Medvedev, has warned that the more "destructive" the weapons supplied to Ukraine, the greater the possibility of a "nuclear apocalypse".

"The more weapons are supplied, the more dangerous the world will be, and the more destructive these weapons are, the more likely the scene of what is commonly called nuclear apocalypse will be," Medvedev said.

On the other hand, Medvedev, one of President Vladimir Putin's trusted men, has warned that Moscow considers some international alliances as "hostile" such as AUKUS, made up of Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, or QUAD, made up of the United States, India, Japan and Australia.

"Some of the alliances that are being formed are almost hostile towards the countries of this region. This is how we see alliances like QUAD, AUKUS and some others (...) because NATO is getting in here," Medvedev denounced, according to the Russian agency TASS.

The vice president of the Russian Security Council has accused the Atlantic Alliance of meddling in alliances in the Asia-Pacific and the countries of the Indochina peninsula, generating "destability" in the region.

"This is very bad," warned Medvedev, who has acknowledged that Russia is addressing these issues with its main partners.

However, Medvedev has clarified that there are other alliances that are "neutral" with Russia, and there are even some others in which it participates as a guest country, such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).