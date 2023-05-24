Report: Number of victims of modern slavery up sharply

The number of people becoming victims of modern slavery is estimated to have risen significantly in recent years.



This is according to the latest Global Slavery Index of the human rights organization Walk Free, which was published in London on Wednesday.



According to the index, nearly 50 million people worldwide are trapped in modern slavery - 10 million more than five years ago. Particularly at risk of exploitation, according to the report, are people forced to leave their homes because of climate change, conflict and intense weather events.



Global restrictions on women's rights, as well as economic and social impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, also exacerbate the situation, according to the report.



The report said modern slavery is most widespread in North Korea, Eritrea and Mauritania.



But there are also many people who are exploited in G20 countries. According to the report, there are 11 million people who are exploited in India, 5 million in China, and 1.8 million in Russia.



Walk Free was also critical of the import of goods that are often produced in conditions based on coercion. According to the report, so-called risk products worth $468 billion are imported into G20 countries every year. These include electronics, clothing and palm oil.



"Modern slavery permeates every aspect of our society. It is woven into our clothes, lights our electronics and seasons our food," said Walk Free founding director Grace Forrest according to a statement.

