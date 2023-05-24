Putin accuses West of provoking global energy, food crises

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Bosnian Serb leader at the Kremlin in Moscow on May 23, 2023. (AFP File Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday accused the West of provoking global energy and food crises.

The Western countries and alliances are trying to preserve their dominance in the world, ignoring the interests of other nations, creating conflicts and instability, Putin said via videoconference, addressing the 11th international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues that takes place in the Moscow region.

"All these (attempts to preserve dominance) are accompanied by building up of the military potential, interference in internal affairs of other countries, and also by attempts to take unilateral advantages from global energy and food crises, provoked by a number of Western states," he said.

Putin also said Russia is convinced that there is an alternative to the dominance of the West and its "policy of blackmail and illegitimate sanctions" -- a joint work based on the principles of mutual respect, partnership, and trust, aimed at solving the most acute problems, including security, economy, social, and technological development.