LATVIA, ESTONIA DEMAND INTERNATIONAL JUSTICE FOR RUSSIAS ACTIONS IN UKRAINE

Russia must be held accountable by international justice for crimes committed in Ukraine, the Latvian and Estonian foreign ministers said Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics met his Estonian counterpart Margus Tsahkna in the capital of Latvia, Riga, and the ministers announced they discussed relations, cooperation in international organizations, the security situation in the region and support for Ukraine.

Tsahkna pointed out in a news conference after the meeting, that the Baltic countries have been labeled "hysterical" regarding Russia, and he said "unfortunately, we have been proven right, and I believe that our message is now stronger and taken more seriously."

Regarding Ukraine's NATO aspirations, Tsahkna said it is important to send a clear message to Ukrainians that they have a predictable future as members.













