Kremlin says 'no prerequisites' for peace talks to end Ukraine conflict

There are no prerequisites for peace talks to end the Ukraine conflict, the Kremlin said Wednesday.

Asked which of the plans proposed by various parties for peaceful settlement of the 14-month-old conflict is closer to Russia and whether it has its own version of such a plan, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "It is premature to talk about it, so far there are no prerequisites for a peaceful settlement."

Asked if the Kremlin is ready to negotiate with any of the representatives of the current Kyiv authorities, Peskov said: "We can hardly talk about it because any negotiations with the Russian Federation are prohibited (in Ukraine)."

Last October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky put into effect a decision prohibiting any talks with Russia as long as Vladimir Putin continues to serve as its president.