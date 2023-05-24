Investigation shows student deliberately set fire to Guyana school

The fire that ripped through a boarding school dorm in and killed 19 children, all but one of them indigenous girls, was deliberately set by a student angry that her cell phone had been confiscated, authorities said Tuesday.



The fire broke out at (0250 GMT Monday) in a bathroom area, authorities said. Deputy Fire Chief said at the time that the fire was "," a conclusion that investigators confirmed on Tuesday.



"When firefighters arrived on the scene, the building was already completely engulfed in flames," the country's fire brigade said in a statement. "Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to the relatives and friends of those young souls."



Guyana is in the northern part of South America and has borders with Venezuela and Brazil, among other nations.



Several students were injured, some critically, and nine were still hospitalized on Tuesday. All but one of the victims were indigenous girls aged 12 to 18, officials said. The other fatality was the 5-year-old son of the house mother. The suspected arsonist was among the injured.



The secondary school is in the border town of Mahdia, about 200 miles south of the capital, . Most of the students come from remote, mostly indigenous villages in the country. Three of the dorm's 59 residents were away for the weekend.



The dorm administrator had locked the building's five doors for the night to prevent students from sneaking out, which trapped them once the fire ravaged the wood, concrete and iron grillwork structure, Police Chief said. Firefighters rescued about 20 of the students by breaking through a wall.



