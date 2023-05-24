German President Steinmeier arrives in Romania for state visit

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Romania on Wednesday for a three-day state visit.



He was welcomed with military honours by President Klaus Iohannis in the capital Bucharest on Wednesday morning. The two leaders then withdrew for talks.



Steinmeier also plans to meet with Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca later.



The presidents want to honour the close bilateral relations between Germany and Romania.



The two countries signed a treaty on friendly cooperation and partnership some 31 years ago, on April 21, 1992.



The war in Ukraine is also expected to be a topic of dicussion.



Steinmeier wants to thank Romania for taking in hundreds of thousands of refugees from Ukraine and for supporting the neighbouring country in its defensive struggle against Russia.



Romania shares a 600-kilometre border with Ukraine. Steinmeier wants to assure the NATO partner of Germany's solidarity.



This visit has been planned several times, but was postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the beginning of the Russian war in Ukraine, which shortened the trip in May 2022 from three days to one.



Steinmeier also plans to visit Iohannis' home town of Sibiu with him.



His trip is due to end on Friday in Timișoara, which is this year's European Capital of Culture.



