EU CONDEMNS ISRAELS PERMANENT PRESENCE IN HOMESH, SETTLEMENT EXPANSION IN WEST BANK

The EU on Wednesday condemned the Israeli government's decision to allow the permanent presence of its citizens in Homesh as well as settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank.

Peter Stano, the lead spokesperson for external affairs, said that the block is "gravely concerned" by the decision of the Israeli authorities to allow Israeli citizens to establish a permanent presence in the Homesh outpost in the West Bank.

"The EU urges the Israeli government to reverse its decisions taken on 17 May to advance plans for more than 600 housing units in existing and new settlements in the West Bank," Stano said in a statement.

Such unilateral acts are counterproductive to efforts to ease tensions on the ground, he warned and reiterated that Israeli settlements violate international law and make the two-state solution impractical.

The bloc is also appalled by repeated settler attacks and demolition orders that forced 172 residents, including 78 children, of Ein Samiya to leave their homes permanently, the spokesperson said.

"The EU firmly condemns settler violence and calls on Israel to ensure accountability," he concluded.

















