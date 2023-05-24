Australian woman, 95, dies after police use stun gun

Australian authorities confirmed the death of a woman, 95, on Wednesday after a stun gun was used on her un a confrontation with police last week.

Clare Nowland was receiving critical care in a hospital for a fractured skull after falling during the incident at a nursing home in New South Wales, according to state broadcaster ABC News.

Police had been called to the scene in Cooma because Nowland, who had dementia, was brandishing a serrated steak knife.

Senior Constable Kristian White allegedly used the stun gun on Nowland and is accused of assault, resulting in serious injury, common assault, and recklessly causing grievous bodily harm.

White, 33, is on paid leave and is scheduled to appear in court July 5.

His superior officer said charges against him could be enhanced.

"In NSW (New South Wales) you're innocent until proven guilty, (and) he is afforded the same as any other resident," said Police Commissioner Karen Webb.