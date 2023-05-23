Russian officials: Fighting ongoing in border region near Ukraine

Fighting continues in several localities in the Russian border region of Belgorod near Ukraine, Russian authorities said Tuesday.



"The clearing of the territory by the Ministry of Defence and other security structures continues," Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram. While there have been no civilian casualties so far, it is too early for residents to return, he said.



Fighting had broken out on Monday in the Grayvoron district on the border with Ukraine. According to Gladkov, a "spy and sabotage squad" had entered the area.



Two volunteer corps consisting of Russian citizens fighting on Kiev's side in the war in Ukraine claimed responsibility for the attack. They said they wanted to create a "demilitarized zone along the border," which is meant to prevent the Russian military from shelling Ukraine. Kiev denied involvement in the operation.



The extent of the fighting was initially unclear. Most of the residents have fled. Eight people were injured, according to the authorities. Two injured residents were still in the embattled villages, Gladkov said on Tuesday morning. However, the security forces have not yet been able to reach them for treatment.



Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine almost 15 months ago and is regularly shelling towns and infrastructure objects in the neighbouring country. In the meantime, Russian border regions have also complained about increasing shelling from the Ukrainian side.



The incident in Belgorod is the most serious attack on Russian territory to date.



