Moscow court extends detention of WSJ reporter by 3 months: Reports

The detention of Wall Street Journal (WSJ) correspondent Evan Gershkovich was extended for three months, Russian state media said Tuesday.

"By the decision of the Lefortovsky District Court of the city of Moscow dated May 23, 2023, the detention period for Evan Gershkovich … was extended for three months and one day, that is, until August 30, 2023," the press service of Moscow's Lefortovo Court told Russia's state news agency, TASS.

Gershkovich was arrested by the Federal Security Service (FSB) in Yekaterinburg in late March and has been detained on espionage charges, a claim the WSJ "vehemently" denied.

US officials have demanded Gershkovich's immediate release, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken designating him as "wrongfully detained."

Russian authorities have argued that Gershkovich was caught "red-handed" and said his case will be dealt with according to the law.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced last Friday that the US Embassy's request for a consular visit to Gershkovich was once again rejected "in response to the refusal to issue visas to Russian journalists" during Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's trip to UN headquarters in New York last month.





