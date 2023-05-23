Kremlin demands 'more effort' to stop border incursions

The Kremlin said Tuesday that Moscow needed to concentrate its military efforts to avoid another Ukrainian incursion into Russia and voiced "deep concern" over recent skirmishes in the Belgorod region.

"What happened yesterday is a cause for deep concern and once again confirms that Ukrainian militants continue their activities against our country," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"This requires more effort from us and these efforts continue -- the special military operation is continuing -- so that this does not happen again," he added, using the Kremlin's term for Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.



























