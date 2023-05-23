 Contact Us
News World Kremlin demands 'more effort' to stop border incursions

Kremlin demands 'more effort' to stop border incursions

AFP WORLD
Published May 23,2023
Subscribe
KREMLIN DEMANDS MORE EFFORT TO STOP BORDER INCURSIONS
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a joint news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow, Russia February 18, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

The Kremlin said Tuesday that Moscow needed to concentrate its military efforts to avoid another Ukrainian incursion into Russia and voiced "deep concern" over recent skirmishes in the Belgorod region.

"What happened yesterday is a cause for deep concern and once again confirms that Ukrainian militants continue their activities against our country," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"This requires more effort from us and these efforts continue -- the special military operation is continuing -- so that this does not happen again," he added, using the Kremlin's term for Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.