EU says Ukrainian pilots began training to use F-16 jets

The EU on Tuesday announced that Ukrainian pilots had already begun their training to use US-made F-16 fighter jets.

"I am happy that finally, the training of the pilots for the F-16 has started in several countries. It will take time, but the sooner the better," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters in Brussels before starting a meeting of member state foreign ministers.

He added that the training is taking place in numerous countries, including Poland.

On May 15, the UK announced its intention to start training Ukrainian pilots this summer. Britain is actively collaborating with other nations to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.

Four countries-the UK, Netherlands, France, and Belgium-have already said they are prepared to train Ukrainian pilots fighting in the nearly 15-month-old war against Russia.

Western nations have long provided Ukraine with military and financial aid throughout the conflict, which erupted on Feb. 24 last year.

However, they have so far stopped short of sending Kyiv F-16 jets, with Belgium stressing that it could only train its pilots, pointing to its own limited fleet of the aircraft.

NATO allies are expected to take up the matter at a two-day summit in Lithuania set for July.