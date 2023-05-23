Despite slight rise, Germany misses target for newly-built apartments

The number of newly-built apartments in Germany rose slightly by 0.6% to 295,300 last year, despite higher prices and supply bottle necks, according to the federal statistics office on Tuesday.



However, the federal government's target of building 400,000 new flats annually was clearly missed. Even the 2020 level of 306,400 was not reached, figures from Destatis showed. In the current year, the construction industry expects 250,000 completed apartments at the most.



"Especially in the conurbations and their surrounding areas, this will cement the housing shortage," said Tim-Oliver Müller, chief executive of the German Construction Industry Association.



He was even more downbeat about 2024, with completion figures likely to fall further in view of a decline in building permits.



Despite the demand for housing, the number of permits has been falling since last year. Due to the sharp rise in interest rates and high building prices, many developers are holding back or cancelling projects - from private owners to large investors.



Many construction projects in Germany stalled last year due to a shortage of skilled workers and supply bottlenecks for building materials. At the end of 2022, the number of apartments approved but not yet completed was 884,800 (up 38,400 compared to 2021).



The average time from approval to completion has increased by about two months since the coronavirus pandemic disrupted global supply chains - from 20 months in 2020 to 22 months in 2022, the Wiesbaden-based statistic authority said.



