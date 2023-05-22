Von der Leyen and Michel to represent EU at summit with South Korea

European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel are to hold talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul on Monday.



The leaders are to discuss cooperation on security, combating climate change and trade issues. The Russian invasion of Ukraine and continuing support for Kiev are also expected to play a key role in the talks.



All three leaders were present at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, with South Korea invited by the Japanese hosts to attend as a guest.



The EU and South Korea are this year marking 60 years of diplomatic relations.



