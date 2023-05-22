Russia evacuates civilians from area near Ukraine border: governor

NewsWorldRussia evacuates civilians from area near Ukraine border: governor
"The situation here continues to be extremely tense," governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, adding that authorities were going door to door to notify local residents. "I hope that our military will complete their task in the nearest future."
The governor of Russia's southern region of Belgorod, scene of an armed incursion of a "sabotage" group from Ukraine, said authorities were helping people leave the area under attack.
